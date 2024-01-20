Zayn Malik Looks Handsome in Rare Public Appearance at Paris Fashion Week: New Photos

Zayn Malik, 31, looked handsome when he showed up to the Kenzo Menswear show at Paris Fashion Week alongside many other stars on Friday. The singer, who’s been out of the spotlight for a while, wore a navy blue patterned blazer over a white button-down top, matching pants, and white sneakers during the outing. He also showed off frosted blond tips in his hair, which looked similar to the hairstyle he rocked in 2012, during his days in One Direction.

The talented songwriter’s neck and hand tattoos were also on full display as he mingled with other attendees of the show. At one point, he posed for photos with Pharrell Williams and Rita Ora, who were also impressively dressed for the occasion, and was seen sitting close to Taylor Swift‘s ex Joe Alwyn.

Zayn stepped out again on Saturday to attend the Loewe show in another dashing outfit. It included a brown, black and maroon plaid blazer over a light blue and white checkered button-down, brown pants, and black shoes. He greeted fans on both occasions and flashed smiles as he walked outside by cameras.

Zayn’s latest two appearances come after he’s been staying busy with projects behind the scenes. He came back onto the public music scene last summer, when he released his single “Love Like This,” which was his first in two years. He also started working in the non-alcoholic beverage business when he became the chief creative officer and co-owner of the alcohol-free drink brand Mixoloshe.

When Zayn’s not focused on his professional career, he’s prioritized his role as a father to his daughter Khai, 3, whom he shares with ex Gigi Hadid. The former lovebirds have been very careful about keeping their little girl out of the spotlight as they co-parent.

“Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her,” Zayn previously said about his role as a dad, during his Call Her Daddy podcast interview. “That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, ‘My dad’s doing this.'”