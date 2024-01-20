Prince Harry Mentions Late Mom Princess Diana in Acceptance Speech Amid King Charles’ Health Issues

Prince Harry, 39, remembered his late mother, Princess Diana, during a touching acceptance speech at the Aviation Awards on Friday night. The Duke of Sussex was presented with an award by John Travolta as he was honored for his time as a copilot and gunner in the British Army. The ceremony took place at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA and he was given a medallion to hang around his neck during the memorable moment.

During his speech, which was officially for the “Legends of Aviation” award, Harry, who looked handsome in a dark blazer over a blue button-down and pants, looked back on the time John and his mom, who passed away in 1997, shared a dance at the White House during a meeting with then-president Ronald Reagan in 1985.

“I was just a one-year-old when you danced with my mum at the White House and now look at us,” he said. “Now I see you again under a new circumstance, on a new stage,” John responded, remembering the moment. Videos of the speech was shared on social media shortly after the event. “The only thing left to do is… not dance together but fly together,” Harry then added, referring to the actor’s own pilot skills.

Harry’s latest honor comes after he spent 10 years in the British Army, ascending to the rank of Captain. Other previous honorees of the Legends of Aviation award include include Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman and Elon Musk.

Before Harry attended the Aviation Awards, his father, King Charles, made headlines for revealing he will have to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate. “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read on January 17. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

The news of King Charles’ upcoming procedure comes the same week it was revealed his daughter-in-law and Harry’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, had a planned abdominal surgery and would be hospitalized for up to two weeks.