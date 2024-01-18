 Prince William Seen in 1st Photos Visiting Kate Middleton in Hospital – Hollywood Life

Prince William Seen in First Photos Visiting Kate Middleton in the Hospital After Her ‘Abdominal Surgery’

The Prince of Wales was seen driving out of the hospital that his wife is recovering in for the next two weeks. 

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 18, 2024 11:02AM EST
Prince William
View gallery
Kate Middleton on the catwalk wearing a sheer black lace dress over a bandeau bra and black bikini bottoms St Andrews University Charity Fashion Show, Scotland, Britain - 26 Mar 2002 Kate Middleton, 19, a friend of Prince William at the university wearing a sheer black lace dress over a bandeau bra and black bikini bottoms. She is believed to be one of his future flatmates in his second year.
Kate Middleton Kate Middleton at Game Fair, Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, Britain - Aug 2004 Could 2008 be the year that Prince William and Kate Middleton make their relationship official? Back in August 2004, Kate looked like she didn't have a care in the world - perhaps safe in the knowledge that she had snagged the world's number one eligible bachelor. The couple met at University of St Andrews, Scotland, in 2001, when Kate was in her first year. From around Christmas of 2003 to April 2007, she and Prince William were involved in a relationship that was subjected to intense media attention. But at the Game Fair at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, Kate seemed to be bearing up to the pressure pretty well and has rarely been seen without a smile for the cameras since. There have been rumours that the couple have already taken the next major step in their relationship. Miss Middleton has supposedly moved into Clarence House, and given the keys to her Chelsea flat to her sister, Pippa. Will a ring on the finger be next?
Kate Middleton HUGH VAN CUTSEM AND ROSE ASTOR WEDDING, BURFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, BRITAIN - 04 JUN 2005
Image Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Prince William is staying close by his wife Princess Kate’s side as she recovers from having abdominal surgery. The Prince of Wales, 41, was seen in new photos leaving the hospital where Kate, 42, has been staying since undergoing the scheduled operation. William was photographed on January 18 in the driver’s seat alongside another passenger, while another car — seemingly his security team — followed them. 

The day beforehand, Kensington Palace released an official statement online, announcing that the Princess of Wales had been hospitalized for a “planned” procedure. 

Prince William driving out of the London clinic
ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“Her Royal Highness was admitted to hospital for planned abdominal surgery,” the palace’s January 17 statement read. “The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The palace also emphasized Kate’s wish for privacy from the public eye during this time. 

Prince William driving out of the London clinic
ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” the statement continued. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

William and Kate share their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together. 

Kate’s surgery occurred just one week after she celebrated her 42nd birthday. It is still unclear why she needed the operation, but fans are anxiously awaiting to see the royal reappear when she makes a full recovery. According to multiple outlets, this type of operation could take anywhere up to three months to fully recover. 

Per NBC News, William has postponed all of his “official duties” while Kate remains in the hospital and “will not undertake” any others “during the immediate period following her return home.” 

ad