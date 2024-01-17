‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Reveals She’s ‘Like a Lesbian’ After Husband Caleb Willingham’s Death

Tammy Slaton is a “lover,” not a “hater,” she said in a recent TikTok video. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star 37, revealed that she feels “like a lesbian” following the death of her late husband, Caleb Willingham.

“No, I’m not trans. I’m just a supporter of everybody,” Tammy noted. “I was saying I was pansexual but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed. So, I’m like a lesbian. I was just showing support. I’m not a hater. Love is love. Everybody deserves love whether they’re gay, straight, trans, pan, bi, nonbinary, whatever. I’m just a lover.”

Caleb died over the summer of 2023 at the age of 40. That July, Tammy told PEOPLE in a statement that she was “devastated” to confirm the news of her spouse’s death.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” she said. “He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb, he became my guardian angel, and now, he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

At the time, Tammy also mourned Caleb in a TikTok video, in which she weeped over her loss.

“I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this. I’m having stages of grief,” the TLC personality said while fighting back tears. Despite pointing out that she and Caleb were “having problems” in their marriage before he died, Tammy noted, “I loved that man. I still do. I miss him like crazy.”

Tammy didn’t disclose the details about Caleb’s death because it was “really personal,” she concluded. “I know he’s looking down on me and he’s not in pain anymore,” she added. “I know he’s in a better place. Again, thank you all and I love you from the bottom of my heart. Believe it or not, he really loved you all, too.”

Caleb and Tammy met at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio in 2022. The pair had a whirlwind romance. Caleb proposed to Tammy, and they tied the knot one month later.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” Tammy gushed in a statement at the time. “I’m married now!”