Jason Priestley Hilariously Admits Former Roommate Brad Pitt Would Go Long Periods Between Showers

Jason Priestley, 54, hilariously didn’t hold back when talking about his former roommate Brad Pitt, 60, in a new interview. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor admitted he and the Legends of the Fall star used to challenge each other with who could go the longest without taking a shower, when talking to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live With Kelly and Mark this week. When asked who would be the winner in the funny game, Jason revealed Brad took the title and always “went the longest” without bathing.

“Brad. Always Brad,” he said. “I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then he could go a long time without showering.”

Jason also gave some more details about how he, Brad, and a third roommate used to live. “[We were] living in a two-bedroom apartment in a really crappy part of [Los Angeles],” he revealed. When Mark further asked what he and the guys would keep in their fridge, Jason replied, “beer.”

This isn’t the first time Jason has publicly opened up about his previous living situation with Brad. In his 2014 self-titled memoir, he recalled walking into his North Hollywood apartment one day to find a “tall skinny guy” sleeping in his bed, per the Hollywood Reporter. Although he didn’t know the unexpected visitor at the time, they hit it off and Brad soon became the third roommate in his apartment.

“We were all broke,” Jason wrote about the times he and Brad lived before his big break on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Brad’s in Thelma and Louise. “We lived on ramen noodles and generic beer — the kind that came in white cans labeled BEER — and Marlboro Light cigarettes,” he added.