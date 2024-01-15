Calista Flockhart Looks Chic in Black & Blue Collared Dress at the Emmys

Calista Flockhart dazzled in a shimmery blue and black dress as she walked the Emmys carpet on January 15. The top portion of the dress was blue and featured a black ruffled collar. The black skirt featured thin colored stripes.

Calista, 59, walked the carpet solo after a night out with husband Harrison Ford. The couple walked the carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards before Harrison was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. Harrison teared up talking about Calista’s support over the years. “I want to thank my lovely wife Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support,” he said. “And I need a lot of support.”

Calista will be presenting during the ceremony with some of her Ally McBeal castmates. She’ll be joined by Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol, and Gil Bellows. The Emmys are reuniting some of the TV casts. In addition to Ally McBeal, viewers will be treated to Grey’s Anatomy, The Sopranos, American Horror Story, Martin, and SNL Weekend Update reunions.

Ally McBeal premiered in 1997 on FOX and became an instant hit. The show won consecutive Golden Globes for Best Television — Musical or Comedy in 1998 and 1999. The show also won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1999. Ally McBeal ran for 5 seasons before coming to an end in 2002. Calista was nominated 3 times for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. In 2021, an Ally McBeal revival was announced, but there hasn’t been a major update recently.

In the meantime, Calista is gearing up for the release of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. The show follows Truman Capote as he destroys the lives of New York City socialites. She is playing Lee Radziwill in the FX series. Her co-stars include Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Naomi Watts, Chloë Sevigny, and Tom Hollander. The show will premiere on January 31 with the first 2 episodes.

Calista’s role in Feud: Capote vs. The Swan marks her first role in several years. She last appeared on TV when she returned to Supergirl in 2021. Calista has been married to Harrison since 2010. She supported him at a number of premieres in 2023 as he promoted Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.