 Ryan Gosling Calls Girlfriend Eva Mendes ‘Girl of My Dreams’ in Speech – Hollywood Life

Ryan Gosling Calls Girlfriend Eva Mendes ‘Girl of My Dreams’ During Festival Speech

The actor was accepting the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival when he mentioned the actress.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 14, 2024 2:59PM EST
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
View gallery
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling'The Place Beyond The Pines' film premiere, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 07 Sep 2012
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes spend time in London With Daughters Esmeralda and Amada, they went shopping to a book store and a art shop. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 29 Mar 2022 Pictured: Ryan Gosling Eva Mendes. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA843099_044.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes spend time in London With Daughters Esmeralda and Amada, they went shopping to a book store and a art shop. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 29 Mar 2022 Pictured: Ryan Gosling Eva Mendes. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA843099_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Ryan Gosling, 43, publicly shared his love for his girlfriend Eva Mendes, 49, during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Saturday. The actor accepted the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film during the ceremony and called the actress the “girl of” his “dreams,” in a video of the memorable moment. As the 16th recipient of the honor, he also lovingly mentioned their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee, as he reflected on what the acting life has brought him.

“Most importantly, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children,” he said during the speech. “I dreamed of one day making movies, and now, movies have made my life a dream.”

Ryan also joked about Barbie director Greta Gerwig giving him the role of the doll Ken in the popular film. “I, for one, have been so lucky. I’ve gotten to go to the moon, be a motorcycle bank robber, a getaway driver, waltz through the stars, be an elementary school teacher — albeit a crack-addicted one — become a replicant from the future, a gangster from the past, a lovelorn stunt man, and most recently, thanks to Greta, a 70-year-old crotchless doll,” he said before laughter erupted from the audience.

The thankful star went on to give shout outs to some of his biggest inspirations in the industry, including Cecil B. DeMille, Garry Marshall, and Stanley Kubrick, as well as actors Charlton Heston, Yul Brenner, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Kirk Douglas. He concluded by thanking those who have supported him throughout his acting career.

Ryan’s honor comes after he and Eva started a private life together way back in 2011. The two were friends before turning their bond into a romantic one and went on to welcome their first child, Esmeralda, in September 2014, and their second, Amada, in May 2016. In May 2023, Ryan also talked about Eva and how she changed the course of his life in an unexpected yet positive way, in an interview for GQ.

“I was looking for her, you know?” he said, adding he wasn’t fully aware at the time. “But it all makes sense now.”

ad