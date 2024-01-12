Queen Elizabeth II’s Final ‘Peaceful’ Moments Revealed in Newly Released Memo by Her Secretary

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96 after a historically long reign on the British throne. Now, her final moments of life have been disclosed in a memo from her private secretary Sir Edward Young. “Very peaceful,” he wrote in the document, which was placed in the Royal Archives and not previously released. “In her sleep. Slipped away. Old age. She wouldn’t have been aware of anything. No pain.”

Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and according to Page Six, that was her wish. The new revelations, reported by the Daily Mail on Friday, January 12, reveal a more detailed look at the Queen’s last moments than had previously been known.

Elizabeth’s death left the monarchy to her son, King Charles III, alongside his wife Queen Camilla. Her grandsons, Prince William, 41, and Prince Harry, 39, have reportedly been increasingly at odds in the year and a half since Elizabeth’s death.

In fact, a source told author and royal expert Omid Scobie for his recently released book Endgame that the younger prince was heartbroken that he was “ignored” by William in the leadup to their grandmother’s death. Per Page Six, Harry attempted to text William about travel arrangements to get to Balmoral as the queen ailed, but the attempts at communication were ignored.

“William ignored him,” a family source told the author. “He clearly didn’t want to see his brother.” Harry finally chartered a private jet at a cost of $30,000. According to the outlet, Prince Harry was left out of the loop and wasn’t aware that his grandmother had already passed when he boarded the jet.

Harry was devasted, according to the author’s source. “Harry was crushed,” a pal of the Duke of Sussex divulged in the book. “His relationship with the Queen was everything to him. She would have wanted him to know before it went out to the world.”

The insider continued, “They could have waited just a little longer, it would have been nothing in the grand scheme of things, but no one respected that at all.”