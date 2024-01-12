Amanda Seyfried Meets New ‘Mean Girls’ Star Avantika in Cute Photos: ‘Karen Meet Karen’

Amanda Seyfried met her Mean Girls match! The OG movie star, 38, and the new 2024 musical film actress Avantika Vandanapu appeared in new photos together, and they couldn’t resist getting into their shared character, Karen.

“Karen meet Karen,” Avantika captioned an Instagram post, which featured two photos of her and the Dropout star holding up their breasts in the same manner that Karen is known to do in the 2004 movie. One of the character’s final moments in the original is when she works as the school’s weather reporter and says, “There’s a 31 percent chance that it’s already raining.”

Multiple premieres of the new musical film have taken place this week in New York City, London and Los Angeles. Although fans didn’t see Amanda walk the pink carpet, everyone got to see the original Cady Heron, Lindsay Lohan, wears pink even though it wasn’t on Wednesday.

While talking about the legacy that Tina Fey’s movie has left, Lindsay, 37, told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s stood the test of time. I feel really grateful. I mean, it’s not very often that you have all these movies that do that. Mean Girls really opened the doors for a lot of things going on in schools. I think it’s also a really fun movie, so it’s really a blessing.”

The new flick introduces a brand-new cast. Aside from Avantika, Angourie Rice plays Cady, Reneé Rapp portrays Regina George and Bebe Wood plays Gretchen. Just a few months ago, Lindsay reunited with Amanda and Lacey Chabert for a Mean Girls-inspired Walmart Black Friday commercial. Rachel McAdams was not in the advertisement, and she has not shown up to the recent film premieres.

During her ET pink carpet interview, Lindsay noted that she, Amanda and Lacey remained close friends to this day.

“The three of us are friends,” the Freaky Friday star said. “I love Amanda, and she’s done so well with her career. She’s such a great actress and Lacey as well. We’re good friends and that’s what matters most.”

In December 2023, actress Allison Winn — who portrays the new Carolina Krafft — spoke exclusively with Hollywood Life about the bond she and her Mean Girls co-stars shared on set of the new movie.

“[Angourie’s] an absolute doll in person, and she’s just down to earth and beautiful and lovely and professional,” Allison gushed. Since the whole cast got to work alongside Tina, Allison noted that the former Saturday Night Live writer ensured a “laid back” vibe on the set. “This is such a legendary movie at this point,” she continued. “So, we were all just buzzing being there. And the actors I got to work with were amazing.”

Mean Girls is in theaters now.