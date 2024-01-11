John Corbett Makes Rare Public Appearance With Wife Bo Derek at ‘Masters of the Air’ Premiere

Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air had its world premiere in Los Angeles on January 10, and the cast were all there. A handful of celebrities who were not a part of the show were also invited, including John Corbett and his wife, Bo Derek. This was a rare public appearance for the My Big Fat Greek Wedding actor, 62.

John and Bo, 67, stepped onto the red carpet for pictures. Bo wore an all-black suit ensemble while clutching a blue scarf in her hand, whereas her husband matched the actress by wearing a black jacket and matching pants. John also appeared to whisper something in Bo’s ear as the cameras flashed, and by the look on her face, he told her something interesting!

Although the pair rarely comment on their personal life, John revealed during a 2021 interview on The Talk that he and Bo had wed one year prior.

“We’re pretty private people, we didn’t make an announcement,” the And Just Like That… star said. “All our friends and family knew, but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven’t had an opportunity. So, you’re my buddy and now I guess I’m telling all of America, or the world. … After 20 years we decided to get married. We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, ‘Well, let’s get one nice thing out of it.”

John and Bo first met in 2002 after his friend set them up when he didn’t have a date to the Academy Awards.

“I said, ‘I’m not dating anyone,’ and he said, ‘I’ll get you a date, Corbett!’ And he set me up with Bo,” John said during a 2015 TODAY appearance. “I was very intimidated!”

Bo was also present for the interview at the time, and the Fashion House alum revealed she “hadn’t dated in five years.” Nevertheless, she felt an instant attraction to John. Since then, they’ve been inseparable but have managed to keep their relationship away from the public eye.

Fans recall that both John previously spoke out against marriage. During a 2016 interview with HuffPost, John advised viewers, “Don’t get married.”

“I have a lot of friends that get divorces. It becomes this whole thing,” the former Sex and the City star pointed out. The reason why the two have been together so long, though, is because they “just enjoy being together,” John noted.