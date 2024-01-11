Chris Pratt Shows Off His Ripped Abs in Mirror Selfie & Thanks Katherine Schwarzenegger for Keeping Him Motivated

Chris Pratt looked shredded as he hit the 10th day of his workouts. The Marvel star showed off his chiseled abs in a mirror selfie on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 10. Chris gave a thumbs up, as he posed shirtless in just a pair of black workout shorts and slippers. While he looked great after his workout, he also took the time to shout out his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for keeping him going out of bed. “Shoutout to @katherineschwarzenegger for nudging me in the ribs,” he wrote along the clip on his Instagram Story.

In a video taken shortly before 6:30 a.m., the Parks and Rec alum, 44, gave a shoutout to his wife, 34, for kicking him out of the bed and having him workout. “Okay, so, day 10 done. When I said that I was up before the kids yesterday, I was, and now I’m up again today before the kids, but I didn’t credit Katherine for nudging me in the ribs when I tried to go back to sleep. She did that yesterday and today,” he said. “I set my alarm and then I did that thing where I was like, ‘Hold on, I’m just going to lay here with my eyes closed.’ She poked me in the ribs. She said, ‘Get up.'”

Chris Pratt new posts – 10.01.23 (2/4) pic.twitter.com/YCRo5fP8HC — chris pratt (@prattatouile) January 10, 2024

At the end of the clip, Chris also gave a nod to fans who were also working out and the people that were helping to keep them motivated, and he tried to give motivation to others. “So credit to all the people out there who are doing it with the help of someone else. Credit to all those someone elses,” he said. “To those of you who don’t have someone poking you in the ribs and need that motivation from someone, maybe I can give that to you: Get up. Go get that workout. Feel good. Drink some water.”

Chris has been married to Katherine since 2019, and they have two daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 1. He also shares his oldest son Jack, 11, with his ex-wife Anna Faris, 47. Besides when he’s working out, Chris does regularly post about his love for Katherine on social media, like when he penned a sweet Mother’s Day post in May 2023. “You’re a wonderful partner. You’ve provided me such a blessed life,” he wrote.