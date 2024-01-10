Margot Robbie & Emily Blunt Match in Almost Identical Black & Silver Dresses at the Governors Awards

The 2024 Governors Awards featured the ultimate Barbenheimer coordination. Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt matched in almost identical black and diamond gowns while attending the annual Los Angeles event hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Margot, 33, smiled for cameras in her black cut-out dress, which included sparkling silver accents that embezzled her ribcage. As for Emily, 40, the Oppenheimer star donned a plunging V-neck black gown, which featured a diamond accessory that extended from her neck to her chest. Both women wore their blonde locks down and tucked behind their ears in a simple fashion.

Awards season is in full swing, as both Emily and Margot just appeared at the 2024 Golden Globes on January 7. That evening, the Barbie star and the cast and crew of the 2023 Warner Bros. film took home the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. For Emily’s part, she and her fellow Oppenheimer co-stars and crew won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Drama.

That night, though, the Devil Wears Prada actress and her husband, John Krasinski, made headlines for a now-viral social media video from their red carpet appearance. As the two stopped to pose for pictures, fans believed that the A Quiet Place director, 44, said, “I can’t wait for a divorce” to Emily in the clip. Not only that, but the Golden Globe nominee’s solo appearance at the Governors Awards is sparking rumors that she and John had a tiff.

However, multiple outlets reported that the fan analysis of their conversation was false and that neither John nor Emily were talking about a divorce at the annual awards ceremony. In fact, that night, the spouses were seen in other on-camera moments enjoying their time together and embracing one another.

Emily and John weren’t the only ones who faced the wrath from overly analytical internet users. Emily’s fellow Golden Globe nominee Selena Gomez was seen talking to Taylor Swift at the show, and a video of the exchange sparked rumors that Selena, 31, told Taylor, 34, that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet refused to take a selfie with her.

In the days following the awards ceremony, Selena publicly shut down the rumors by commenting on a social media post, “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone’s business.”