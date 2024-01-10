 Jennifer Lawrence Asked Robert De Niro to Leave Her Rehearsal Dinner – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Sent Robert De Niro Home From Her Wedding Rehearsal Dinner: Her Reason Why Revealed

The actress admitted that she asked her 'Silver Linings Playbook' co-star to 'go home,' when he attended the rehearsal dinner for her wedding to Cooke Maroney.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 10, 2024 2:29PM EST
jennifer lawrence, robert de niro
View gallery
New York City, NY - Jennifer Lawrence looks stunning in a form-fitting dress and heels filming a scene with co-star Andrew Barth Feldman for "No Hard Feelings" in Long Island, New York. Jennifer was filming a scene in which she walked out of North Shore Animal League, a pet rescue center, grabs a bike and loads it onto the back of a van. Sony will release the film which is being billed as an ‘R-rated comedy with a heart’. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Actress Jennifer Lawrence slips into a short black dress and struts her stuff down the West Village as she arrives at the Simon Miller pop-up. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Jennifer Lawrence takes some time away from being a new mom to work on her tan as she steps out with a small umbrella after spending an hour at a tanning salon in the West Village Neighborhood. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence BACKGRID USA 1 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she asked her occasional co-star Robert De Niro to leave her rehearsal dinner when she got married to her husband Cooke Maroney in 2019. The Hunger Games actress, 33, revealed that she sent the Oscar-winner, 80, off while speaking about how “stressful” it is to be a bride in a new interview. Jennifer admitted that she felt “better” once Robert left.

Jennifer admitted that the reason that she had asked the Goodfellas star to leave was because she felt like the party wasn’t exactly his scene. “I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here,'” she told E! News. “So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home.'”

Jennifer and Robert are seen together in ‘Joy.’ (Shutterstock)

The No Hard Feelings star explained that Robert was being very kind, but she did just sense that he wasn’t exactly having the best time at her rehearsal dinner. “He was nice—he like talked to my parents and was polite—but I was like, ‘Go,'” she said. “That just genuinely made me feel better.”

Jennifer and Robert had co-starred together in the David O. Russell-directed films Silver Linings Playbook and Joy. 

Besides telling Robert to “go home,” the actress also explained that being a bride is incredibly stressful, and she explained that she was most worried about her guests being cold. “It’s so stressful. You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?'” she said. “My mom was like, ‘It’s freezing out there, your grandmother almost died.'”

Even though the wedding was stressful, Jennifer’s marriage to Cooke has been a true success. The pair seem very happy together after almost five years of marriage. The pair also welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Cyin February 2022. In a few interviews, Jennifer has opened up about motherhood, and it’s clear that she’s loving being a mom.

ad