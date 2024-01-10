Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Sent Robert De Niro Home From Her Wedding Rehearsal Dinner: Her Reason Why Revealed

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she asked her occasional co-star Robert De Niro to leave her rehearsal dinner when she got married to her husband Cooke Maroney in 2019. The Hunger Games actress, 33, revealed that she sent the Oscar-winner, 80, off while speaking about how “stressful” it is to be a bride in a new interview. Jennifer admitted that she felt “better” once Robert left.

Jennifer admitted that the reason that she had asked the Goodfellas star to leave was because she felt like the party wasn’t exactly his scene. “I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here,'” she told E! News. “So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home.'”

The No Hard Feelings star explained that Robert was being very kind, but she did just sense that he wasn’t exactly having the best time at her rehearsal dinner. “He was nice—he like talked to my parents and was polite—but I was like, ‘Go,'” she said. “That just genuinely made me feel better.”

Jennifer and Robert had co-starred together in the David O. Russell-directed films Silver Linings Playbook and Joy.

Besides telling Robert to “go home,” the actress also explained that being a bride is incredibly stressful, and she explained that she was most worried about her guests being cold. “It’s so stressful. You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?'” she said. “My mom was like, ‘It’s freezing out there, your grandmother almost died.'”

Even though the wedding was stressful, Jennifer’s marriage to Cooke has been a true success. The pair seem very happy together after almost five years of marriage. The pair also welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Cy, in February 2022. In a few interviews, Jennifer has opened up about motherhood, and it’s clear that she’s loving being a mom.