‘Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer and Wife Emely Fardo Welcome 1st Child: ‘She’s Finally Here’

Image Credit: Tiffany Sage/BFA/Shutterstock

Jesse Palmer, 45, and his wife, Emely Fardo, 37, have welcomed their first child together! The happy parents took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 10, to share the happy news, alongside a glowing family selfie. In the photo, which appeared to have been taken in a hospital, the model mom looked radiant and makeup free with her hair in a ponytail as she cradled her new infant daughter, who wore a pink onesie. Emely wore a matching pink shirt. Jesse wore a gray shirt, and the new dad looked tired, but happy.

“Our worlds have been forever changed…She’s finally here…ELLA REINE PALMER,” the proud parents wrote in the joint statement, alongside double heart emojis. Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude…” The couple completed the post with the hashtags #Love #Family #Baby and #Parents.

Fans took the comments thread to gush over the new arrival and offer their congratulations. “Yippie congratulations!!! What a cute little bundle! So exciting,” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “Welcome to the world, Ella! Congratulations, Palmer family, she’s BEAUTIFUL. A third gushed, “Congrats!! Jesse you’ll be a great dad!”

The Bachelor host and his wife first announced Emely’s pregnancy on August 18, 2023, with a sweet announcement. “We’ve been keeping a secret… our family is growing and our hearts are so full!”, they captioned a pair of beachside maternity photos. at the time “This is a dream come true for us and we’re so thrilled to be welcoming our baby girl in January 2024.”

The brand new “girl dad” spoke to PEOPLE last summer about the impending arrival. “I know our daughter is going to walk all over me — she already has me wrapped around her finger!” he enthused, adding a sweet caveat. “I’m a little nervous since I never grew up with girls in the house,” he explained.