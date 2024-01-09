Rachel Leviss Slams ‘Victim-Blaming’ Tom Sandoval in New Podcast: He ‘Repulsed’ Me

Rachel “Raquel” Leviss is just as disgusted by “Scandoval” as everyone else was. The former Vanderpump Rules star slammed Tom Sandoval during the first episode of her new iHeart Radio podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” and called him out for “victim-blaming” while referring to his recent “Two Ts in a Pod” appearance.

“I know that he’s really trying to milk the victim role to make himself look better, I think, but in reality, it’s making him look worse,” Rachel said. “I’ve never had this physical reaction before, but I felt like I was gonna be sick ’cause his voice repulsed me, and I’m like, ‘OK this is a good sign.’”

Rachel continued, “It seemed like he really did flip on me, and he really threw me under the bus, and he was OK with it, and it seemed like he was doing a lot of victim-blaming and not taking accountability and owning it, and maybe standing up for me a little bit.”

The former pageant queen also recalled the first time when she and the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman hooked up, calling the experience “very bad.” At the time, Tom and Rachel were hanging out in her car, and he invited her to come into the house that he and his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, still share.

“So, we get to his house, and we’re, like, sitting in my car just chatting for 20 minutes, and then he’s like, ‘Do you want to come in for a nightcap?’” And I was like, ‘Oh, twist my arm why don’t you? Yeah, of course I do,” Rachel said. “[Ariana’s] sleeping upstairs. So, he’s like, ‘Oh, I’m locked out. Let me try the back door, come with me around back,’ and I was like, ‘OK, cool.’ So, we go in the back and the sliding door isn’t unlocked. So, he’s like, well, we’ve got the firepit here. I was like, ‘Yeah, firepit’s cool, like we could just keep talking.’”

After the two continued their conversation, Rachel claimed, Tom invited her to go for a swim in the pool. She recalled her former Bravo co-star saying, “‘Do you know what the best thing about this pool is? And I was like what?’ And he’s like, ‘That is heated.’ … I took my jeans off, and I had this corset top on, so I left that on, and I was in my underwear, and I went in his pool and it was heated.”

After Tom “looked at [her] a certain way,” Rachel said, he “grabbed me, spun me and kissed me.”

“I was surprised, but like, happy. Ugh, God. So bad, so embarrassing,” the former reality TV star said. “I knew it was wrong; Tom knew it was wrong. Because right after Tom kissed me, he sat on the stair of the pool, and he was like, hands on his face. His mind must have been running a million miles a minute contemplating what to do.”

Upon watching him struggle to make a decision, Rachel said to Tom, “‘I should go.’ So, I got my towel, dried off, I got my pants on. And he was like, ‘No no no, don’t go, just sit down.’ So we moved to the couch by the firepit and he was like, ‘Hang on, I just need to think for a second. I just don’t know what to do right now, because I really like you, but, you know.’ I was like, ‘OK, well, I feel weird sitting here. Would you rather go talk about this in my car?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ So, we go to my car.”

After being asked if they had hooked up in her car, Rachel confirmed they did and added, “It was very bad.”