Emma Stone Makes Rare Public Appearance With Husband Dave McCary at ‘The Curse’ Finale Premiere

Emma Stone’s husband, Dave McCary, is rarely seen with the 35-year-old actress, but he stepped out with her for the season finale premiere of The Curse in Los Angeles! For the event, the Poor Things actress wore an all-black ensemble, while Dave, 38, wore a denim jacket with a white button-down shirt and brown slacks.

Although the pair have been married since 2020, Emma and Dave aren’t frequently seen together at public events, including red carpet premieres. However, he was at the January 7 Golden Globe Awards with Emma, as she thanked the former Saturday Night Live segment director during her acceptance speech after winning the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

“Dave, I have to start with you really quickly. I love you so much,” she said. “Thank you for everything.”

The Cruella star and the University of Southern California graduate started dating in 2017 and were engaged two years later. While they reportedly had to push back their wedding plans in 2020, the duo got married that year.

Recently Emma joined the “SmartLess” podcast for a conversation and revealed that she got a black eye right before her and Dave’s wedding.

“The week that I got married, I did open a refrigerator and the handle broke off, and I got a black eye,” the Amazing Spider-Man star revealed. “And that’s where it stops. I need a helmet and extensive therapy.”

Now, the two are navigating life as parents. They welcomed their daughter, Louise Jean McCary, in 2021. Not only that, but Emma and Dave also started their own production company: Fruit Tree.

“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at A24,” the co-founders said in a previous statement, per Deadline. “Their commitment to thoughtful and original storytelling and embracing artists’ visions feels rare and vital, and we are incredibly grateful that they support our passion to do the same.”

Since Fruit Tree helped produce Emma’s latest Showtime dark comedy series, The Curse, it’s no surprise that Dave accompanied his wife to the recent event in L.A.