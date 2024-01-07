Oprah Winfrey Wears Stunning Purple Dress at the 2024 Golden Globes

Ladies and gentlemen, Oprah Winfrey is in the house. The 69-year-old media icon arrived at the 2024 Golden Globes, held at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 5, and she looked absolutely gorgeous on the red carpet. Oprah proudly showed off her slimmed-down figure in a stunning floor-length purple dress. The executive producer of The Color Purple wore a pair of glasses and purple earrings while her fabulous makeup including purple eyeshadow. Oprah wore her dark hair to the side as she posed for pictures on the carpet.

Weeks before the 2024 Golden Globes, Oprah opened up about her weight loss in an interview with PEOPLE and confirmed she’s using medication to shed pounds.

“I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and, particularly, myself,” she said in December 13 interview. “I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself. … The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for,” she added.

“I know that if I’m not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn’t work for me,” Oprah also said about her weight loss journey. “After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends. I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I’d felt in years. … I eat my last meal at 4 o’clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points. I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way.”

Oprah is presenting the award for Best Motion Picture Drama at the show. She is an executive producer on the twice nominated film The Color Purple. The movie’s stars Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks are nominated for their performances in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture categories, respectively.

The Color Purple is a musical remake of the original 1985 film that starred Oprah and Whoopi Goldberg. Oprah played Sofia and was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture in 1985. She serves as an executive producer on the 2023 movie with Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones.