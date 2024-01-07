Cher, 77, Straddles BF Alexander Edwards, 38, in New PDA Photo Amid Conservatorship Battle With Son

Cher, 77, showed off some PDA with her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, 38, in a new Twitter photo. The singer took to the social media platform to share the snapshot, which showed her sitting on the music executive’s lap as she held onto his chin and placed her other hand on his upper back. She had her blonde hair up into beehive hairstyle with some strands hanging down and wore a black long-sleeved top, white and black patterned pants, and soft white boots while he wore a black, white, gray, and blue jacket, jeans, and sunglasses.

“Love is Love,” Cher captioned the image, which was met with a lot of compliments from fans. “You seem so happy and that’s the only important thing. I love seeing it!” one fan wrote, while another called her love with Alexander “beautiful.”

Cher’s latest PDA photo with Alexander comes one day after she was temporarily denied a conservatorship over her son Elijah Blue Allman‘s estate. She started a petition to gain control over the 47-year-old’s finances on December 27 over concerns that he couldn’t “manage his own financial resources” due to his alleged struggles with drug abuse. In her filing, she wrote that “any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

In a new filing on Thursday, she also claimed he was missing, but he fought against her wishes in his own filing. “A conservatorship of the estate is not necessary at this time, no reason exists for the appointment of a conservator, the proposed conservator is not entitled to priority, and proposed conservator is unfit to serve,” his legal papers reportedly read. Two days before, Elijah also filed papers to dismiss his divorce from his estranged wife, Marieangela King.

