 Cher Straddles Boyfriend Alexander Edwards in New Photo – Hollywood Life

Cher, 77, Straddles BF Alexander Edwards, 38, in New PDA Photo Amid Conservatorship Battle With Son

The singer and the music executive were first romantically linked in November 2022.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 7, 2024 2:38PM EST
Cher, Alexander Edwards
View gallery
Cher 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' film premiere, Arrivals, London, UK - 16 Jul 2018
Alexander Edwards, left, and Cher arrive at the Versace Fall/Winter collection presentation, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif Versace Fall/Winter 2023 - Arrivals, West Hollywood, United States - 09 Mar 2023
Scottsdale, AZ - Cher and beau Alexander Edwards attend Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Superbowl LVII. Pictured: Alexander Edwards, AE, Cher BACKGRID USA 10 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Cher, 77, showed off some PDA with her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, 38, in a new Twitter photo. The singer took to the social media platform to share the snapshot, which showed her sitting on the music executive’s lap as she held onto his chin and placed her other hand on his upper back. She had her blonde hair up into beehive hairstyle with some strands hanging down and wore a black long-sleeved top, white and black patterned pants, and soft white boots while he wore a black, white, gray, and blue jacket, jeans, and sunglasses.

“Love is Love,” Cher captioned the image, which was met with a lot of compliments from fans. “You seem so happy and that’s the only important thing. I love seeing it!” one fan wrote, while another called her love with Alexander “beautiful.”

Cher’s latest PDA photo with Alexander comes one day after she was temporarily denied a conservatorship over her son Elijah Blue Allman‘s estate. She started a petition to gain control over the 47-year-old’s finances on December 27 over concerns that he couldn’t “manage his own financial resources” due to his alleged struggles with drug abuse. In her filing, she wrote that “any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

In a new filing on Thursday, she also claimed he was missing, but he fought against her wishes in his own filing. “A conservatorship of the estate is not necessary at this time, no reason exists for the appointment of a conservator, the proposed conservator is not entitled to priority, and proposed conservator is unfit to serve,” his legal papers reportedly read. Two days before, Elijah also filed papers to dismiss his divorce from his estranged wife, Marieangela King.

In October 2023, Marieangela reportedly accused Cher of “kidnapping” Elijah from a hotel room to force him into rehab last year, but she denied it. “Not true thanks for checking,” the “Believe” crooner’s rep told TMZ about the accusation.

ad
One Conversation Can Change Your Life
Discover your personal psychic today and get your
free $5 credit
Chat Now