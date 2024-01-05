Gypsy Rose Blanchard Accuses Her Grandfather of Sexual Abuse & He Claims She Tried to ‘Touch’ Him

Gypsy Rose Blanchard opens up about the complicated childhood in the first installment of Lifetime’s The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The newly-released 32-year-old makes a shocking accusation against her grandfather, Dee Dee Blanchard’s father Claude Pitre Sr. Gypsy alleges that her grandfather “sexually abused” and “molested” her when she and Dee Dee were living with him for a time.

“I was being sexually abused, molested. My grandpa would take me out of my wheelchair and bring me into a closet or the shack that was back behind their house where he would do woodworking, and he would perform sexual acts on me,” Gypsy claims. “He would make me touch him. He would touch me. At 9, I don’t think that I knew that it was wrong. But then, my grandfather told me not to tell anyone.”

She adds, “I didn’t want him to get in trouble, so I just kept quiet.” Later, a producer asks Claude about Gypsy’s allegations against him. He denies his granddaughter’s claims.

“Oh, no. No, I never [abused her],” he says. “That’s the first I heard of it. We would always play together and always do stuff together and stuff like that.”

Claude goes on to make a disturbing allegation of his own. “She [Gypsy] would try to touch me,” Claude alleges. “I’d say no. Don’t do that. She was the one that was trying… to touch me and I’d say no. Don’t do that. She started that when she was about 4 years old… She was trying to touch me.”

Gypsy fires back at her grandfather and stands by her truth. “That just confirms that, like, I want nothing to do with him,” she says. “I would have had more forgiveness in my heart had he just told the truth.”

Evans Pitre, Gypsy’s uncle, weighs in about Gypsy’s allegations. “No, I don’t think that happened,” Evans says about the alleged abuse. “That was just probably taught to her by her mom.”

Gypsy responds to her grandfather’s denial. “There is no part of me that questions whether that happened or not,” Gypsy stresses. “This 100% happened. And he can take it to his grave if he wants to, but the one person that is not going to visit him at his grave is me.”

Gypsy was released from prison on December 28 after serving 8 years in prison for her role in her mother’s murder. Gypsy, a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, conspired to kill Dee Dee with ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, who committed the act. Following her release from prison, Gypsy is looking forward to starting a new chapter with her husband Ryan Anderson.

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard is airing over the course of 3 nights. The next 2 parts of the docuseries will air on January 6 and 7 on Lifetime.