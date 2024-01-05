Diane Keaton Sings Miley Cyrus’ ‘Used to Be Young’ in Sweet New Video Ahead of 78th Birthday

Diane Keaton is Miley Cyrus‘ biggest fan. The Oscar winner, 78, gave the former Disney Channel star, 31, a shoutout by singing her track “Used to Be Young” in an Instagram video that she shared on the final day of 2023. In the clip, Diane, who turned 78 on January 5, sat on the steps and performed the song while holding a piece of paper with the lyrics in her hand. Diane did mess up a few times, but she laughed off the mistakes and continued to belt out Miley’s popular song.

“TO MY FAVORITE ARTIST OF 2023… I TRIED! @mileycyrus, YOU ARE A GENIUS!” Diane captioned the clip. Miley responded in the comments section, writing, “love you so much ❤️.”

This was not the first time that Diane celebrated Miley’s music around the time of her birthday. In January 2023, two weeks after she turned 77, Diane shared an Instagram video of herself dancing to Miley’s smash hit “Flowers.” “YOUR INCREDIBLE SONG GAVE ME A REASON TO DANCE IN MY OWN BACKYARD!” Diane captioned the clip, which was titled, “To Miley.”

“Used to Be Young” and “Flowers” were both released in 2023 as part of her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation. “Used to Be Young” reflects on Miley’s partying days including when she infamously twerked on Robin Thicke on stage at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, while “Flowers” is a breakup anthem that’s said to be about her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

In an interview with British Vogue, Miley explained that she was inspired by write “Used to Be Young” after a songwriter approached her with the idea for a club track. “It was like, you know, the standard f***** up in the club track. And I was like, ‘I’m two years sober. That’s not where I spend my time, you know. You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum,’ ” she said. “It’s not about being self-serious. I’m just evolved.”

As for “Flowers,” Miley addressed the speculation that the single is about her former marriage in an interview for British Vogue‘s June 2023 cover story. “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience,” Miley said. “It will set itself on fire all by itself.” She added, “I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased. Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”