Zendaya Unfollows Tom Holland & Everyone Else on Instagram Amid Social Media Reset

Image Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Several celebrities have chosen go the Olivia Rodrigo way by unfollowing everyone online. Now, it appears to be Zendaya’s turn. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, 27, noticeably unfollowed everyone on Instagram on January 3, including her boyfriend, Tom Holland, for what appears to be a social media reset.

Zendaya’s latest Instagram post was uploaded two days prior: the poster for her upcoming sports-drama, Challengers. In her caption, She noted that the film’s release date is April 26 and added, “Wishing you all the most wonderful new year.”

Over the past few months, the Disney Channel alum has been less active on the social media platform. The only posts she has are fashion campaigns with various brands and the occasional candid shots. Zendaya has, however, shared a few glimpses into her life with Tom, 27. In June 2023, she posted two adorable shots of him swimming as a tribute to his 27th birthday.

The famous pair — who prefer to keep their relationship away from Hollywood’s microscope — went public with their romance in late 2021, shortly after paparazzi snapped photos of them sharing a kiss.

That September, the Uncharted actor explained to GQ that he and the Greatest Showman actress felt “robbed of [their] privacy” after those pictures surfaced online.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom noted. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway.”

Zendaya agreed, describing the moment when the candid shots were published as “quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive,” while speaking with the publication.

“The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,” she explained. “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

It seems the dynamic duo found a way to balance the unwanted attention and their privacy, though. By 2023, the Cherry actor opened up about their relationship on a few occasions throughout the year. While sitting down for a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event in December, Tom credited Zendaya as being the most “honest” with him when it comes to critiquing his acting.

“Zendaya is probably the most honest with me,” he said before adding, “Which I love, ’cause you need that.”