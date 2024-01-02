Ian Ziering Breaks Silence on ‘Unsettling’ Bike Attack: I Had to ‘Protect Myself’

Ian Ziering, 59, broke his silence after he was involved in an “unsettling” fight with several bikers on December 31. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor took to his Instagram two days after the incident that occurred on Hollywood Boulevard and posted a lengthy message informing his fans what had happened.

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” Ian wrote. “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

Ian confirmed that he and his daughter Mia, 12, who was in the car with him at the time of the incident, were “both completely unscathed” in the attack.

“But the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” Ian continued. “This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

At the end of his post, after he reiterated “the importance of personal and community safety” after being attacked by the group of bikers, Ian thanked his family, friends, and fans for their support. “It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital,” Ian wrote. “Happy new year.”

On January 1, TMZ released a video of Ian getting into a brawl with the bikers after they seemingly clipped his car, which sparked the confrontation. The Sharknado star tried fending off the bikers who all wore helmets and piled on him during the violent attack. Ian managed to break free and run to his daughter, who was standing on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the video showed. TMZ reported that police were investigating after Ian filed a police report, claiming himself as the victim.