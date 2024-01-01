Ian Ziering Seemingly Attacked by Biker Gang on Hollywood Blvd on New Year’s Eve: Watch

Ian Ziering of Beverly Hills, 90210 fame was attacked in what appeared to be a physical altercation on Hollywood Boulevard on December 31, 2023. In a wild new video clip, the actor, 59, could be seen exiting his car after several bikers rode past him, and seemingly engaging in a tussle in the middle of the street. All of the bikers involved wore helmets, and they didn’t hesitate to pile on him with what appeared to be violent attack.

According to TMZ, which obtained the video (SEE HERE), it appeared that one of the bikers had possibly clipped his car, sparking the confrontation. The outlet reported that amid the altercation, Ian broke free and ran to his daughter Mia, 12, to comfort her as she stood on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nobody appeared to have intervened in the public incident, and the outlet reported that police were investigating after the actor filed a police report, claiming himself as the victim.

It’s not out of character for the Sharknado star to immediately think of his daughter amid the chaotic situation. In a 2014 interview, he shared that fatherhood is his most important role in life. I love doing arts and crafts with my daughters and taking them to museums,” he told PARADE at the time. “Being a dad is the best role I’ve ever played.”

Aside from Mia, Ian also shares daughter Penna, 10, with his ex-wife Erin Ziering, whom he married in 2010 and finalized his divorce from in October of 2022. They initially parted ways in 2019, with Ian releasing an Instagram statement on the matter at the time. “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up,” he wrote in part at the time. “With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. [Erin] is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids.”

He went on to emphasize the former couple’s “intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents.”