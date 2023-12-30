Donna Kelce Hints at Future Grandchildren Amid Son Travis Kelce’s Romance With Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce, 71, hinted at possible future grandchildren from Travis Kelce, 34, in a new episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce‘s New Heights podcast this week. When the boyfriend of Taylor Swift asked if he was his mom’s favorite during the show, she jokingly replied, “Not yet.”

“Ugh, the burn!” Travis responded before Donna went on to assure him that she loves both him and Jason, 36, “just the same.” The Kansas City Chiefs player added that he understands that the reason Jason’s number one is because he’s given her grandchildren. The Philadelphia Eagles player shares three daughters with his wife, Kylie Kelce, including Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and 10-month-old Bennett.

The new episode of the podcast comes around 10 months after Travis talked about possibly having kids in a different episode. During the February show, he jokingly said he needs to “find a breeder” and have kids so his mother “can love [him] again.”

Donna also gushed over the grandchildren she already has, in an interview with Us Weekly. “When I’m with them, I’m in the moment,” she said. “I want to do what they’re doing. I want to play what they’re playing. I want to read to them. I want to build blocks, try to be as active as I possibly can and be attentive to what they’re doing and know that I value their time and I value who they are.”

Of course, it’s unclear whether or not Travis will have kids in the future, but Donna has showed support when it comes to his current romance with Taylor. The lovebirds have been dating since July and the doting parent, who often attends both of her sons’ football games, has been seen hanging out with the singer during more than one Chiefs game. She also broke her silence about the relationship back in October.

“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe, because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before,” she said about all the attention Travis and Taylor’s love story has been getting, in an episode of the Got It From My Momma podcast. “I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue. Every week just seems to trump the week before. So it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride.”