Simone Biles Shares Christmas Kiss With Husband Jonathan Owens After Interview Backlash

Simone Biles, 26, continues to show love and support for her husband, Jonathan Owens, despite the backlash he’s been receiving from his recent interview about her. The gymnast took to Instagram to wish her followers a “Merry Christmas” and share new photos of her and the NFL player celebrating the holiday together. One snapshot showed her sitting on his lap in front of a decorated white Christmas tree as they wore matching white, red and green plaid pajamas and shared a sweet kiss.

Another photo showed them toasting with holiday-themed drinks that were red and had candy canes in them. In a third and final photo, Jonathan appeared to be opening a gift that included a small orange box.

Simone’s Christmas post comes just one week after Jonathan was criticized for saying he is the “catch” in his romance with his wife. “I always say that the men are the catch,” he said when discussing how he didn’t know Simone when she apparently pursued him in the beginning of their relationship, in an episode of the “Pivot” podcast. “I’m like, ‘Lemme see who this is.’ I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity.”

Although many critics took to social media to express their shock and anger over his words, Simone publicly supported him by sharing a lighthearted photo of them to Instagram with the caption, “mood.” She also commented on a post he made that featured the caption, “unbothered” and PDA-filled photos of them over the years. “for life,” her comment read along with a fingers crossed emoji and kiss mark emoji.

Simone and Jonathan first started dating in 2020, after meeting on the Raya dating app. They went on to get engaged in 2022. Their wedding took place in April 2023 and they’ve seemed happy ever since. Simone is often seen cheering on Jonathan at his football games with the Green Bay Packers and the lovebirds give each other regular shoutouts on special occasions through loving posts on social media.