Ryan O’Neal Reportedly Laid to Rest Next to Longtime Love Farrah Fawcett 2 Weeks After His Death

Ryan O’Neal has been laid to rest next to his longtime love Farrah Fawcett two weeks after his death at the age of 82, according to a new report. A small funeral was apparently held for the actor at over the weekend at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary in Los Angeles, CA. 25 people were reportedly in attendance for the service including Ryan’s ex-wife Leigh Taylor-Young, their son, Patrick, and Farrah’s best friend Alana Stewart.

The services started around 11 am with a ceremony taking place inside the chapel in the cemetery, Daily Mail reported. Ryan’s body was then taken to the same burial site as Farrah’s body. Photos of the placement were shared by the outlet.

Ryan’s small funeral comes two weeks after he died of congestive heart failure. The star had reportedly suffered from cardiomyopathy for years before he died at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica.

Farrah dated Ryan on and off for many years starting in 1979. They welcomed their son Raymond in 1985 and later split in 1997 after Farrah allegedly found Ryan in bed with actress Leslie Stefanson. They rekindled their relationship in 2001 and Farrah died of cancer at the age of 62 in 2009.

“We started over again, and this time we built it in a way that had foundation and trust,” Ryan told Vanity Fair about their romance in 2009. “Our son was happy. And Farrah was mature. She didn’t get mad at me so easily.”

“I loved her with all my heart,” Ryan alsol told People after Farrah’s death. “I will miss her so very, very much.”

Ryan’s own death was announced by his son Patrick on Instagram. “My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero,” he captioned a photo of a sunset. “I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life.”

In another post, Patrick alluded to a famous 1970s photo Farrah posed for and shared words about his dad’s love for the Charlie’s Angels star. “Everyone had the poster,” he wrote. “He had the real McCoy. And now they meet again. Farrah and Ryan. He has missed her terribly. What an embrace that must be. Together again.”