Tori Spelling Chats With Mystery Man During Holiday Shopping With Daughter

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tori Spelling, 50, may have a new person in her life. The actress was photographed talking to a mystery man while she was holiday shopping in Los Angeles, CA with her daughter Stella, 15, on Friday. In addition to being seen inside the building, near a door, he was seen leaving the location in a vehicle with Tori and Stella later on.

Tori wore a bright green sweatshirt, black PVC leggings, and black boots, and her hair was down during the outing. Stella wore a black zip-up hoodie and jeans, and also had her hair down. The mystery man wore a black hoodie and jeans.

It’t not clear what the relationship between the mystery man and Tori is, but there was no PDA spotted during the sighting. However, it’s the first time Tori has been seen with someone who could potentially be more than a friend since her split from her husband, Dean McDermott, earlier this year. The former lovebirds separated after 17 years of marriage and it’s been reported that Dean has yet to see their kids, including Stella as well as Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, and daughter Hattie, 11, since the split in June.

“Tori and Dean have briefly spoken, but the separation and kids situation are still a bit chaotic and are not completely resolved,” a source told Us Weekly in a December 19 report. They also added that it’s “very likely” that the twosome will eventually divorce. “It’s a day-by-day process and things are not completely amicable,” they shared.

After the split, Dean revealed his struggles with alcohol were partly to blame. “Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” he told Daily Mail in November. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

He also gave details about the final fight that led to their split. “My worst memory with Tori is that last fight when I was drunk and angry,” he said. “It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes. I posted [the split announcement] that because I was at the end of my rope. I didn’t know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again.”