Jessa Duggar Welcomes Fifth Child with Husband Ben Seewald After Miscarriage: ‘We’re Grateful’

Image Credit: Youtube/TLC

Jessa Duggar, 31, announced the birth of her fifth child, in a new joyous Instagram post. The reality star and her husband, Ben Seewald, 28, added a son named George Augustine Seewald to their family this week and a photo of the loving mother holding him in her hospital bed was included in her post.

“Baby is here and we couldn’t be more grateful!” Jessa wrote in the caption. She also included a link to a Youtube video that described the birth experience.

“So, after laboring for about 12 hours, I was moved [from an emergency room bed] into my room and I was able to get an epidural shortly after that,” she explained in the video. “And it worked great on one side and it was, like, sort of spotty on the other side. It wasn’t a perfect take, but I would say 80 percent better than what it was before getting it.”

Doctors then told the mom that the baby was still “pretty high up,” so she decided to “shut off” the epidural. Jessa went on to follow her midwife’s advice to move into various positions to try and rotate the baby. The baby eventually started descending and when she felt more contractions, doctors readministered the epidural.

In addition to Ben, Jessa’s mother, Michelle Duggar, joined her in the hospital during the birth. “The sweetest moment [was] when they raised the baby up and put him on me,” Jessa said in the video. “Just holding him there, I think there were just so many emotions in that moment [and] so many things that you’re processing. It’s been a year since we lost our last baby and just a flood of emotions.”

Jessa and Ben welcomed their fifth baby after they suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last year. They announced that they were expecting in September, and revealed they were “so thankful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby.” The doting parents also share four other children together, including sons Spurgeon and Henry and daughters Ivy and Fern.