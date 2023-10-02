Jessa Duggar Gives Update on Pregnancy With Baby No. 5: ‘You Are So Loved’

Image Credit: Youtube/TLC

Jessa Duggar is very excited to become a mom again. The reality star, 30, shared a photo of her most recent ultrasound photo and revealed that some of her worries are beginning to “fade” in an Instagram post on Monday, October 2. The new baby update comes about eight months after Jessa revealed that she’d suffered a miscarriage in February.

The photo showed Jessa holding the pictures from the ultrasound in her lap, and based on her caption, it’s clearly very emotional for her. She seemed to reference how she slowly has felt more at ease as her pregnancy has gone along. “Every heartbeat heard, every ultrasound seen, every appointment with a good report… the worries fade a little bit more,” she wrote.

At the end of her caption, she gushed about how excited she is for the little one and included the hashtag “Rainbow Baby” with the post. A rainbow baby is a baby born after the loss of another child, sometimes in a miscarriage. “God has blessed us beyond measure, and YOU ARE SO, SO LOVED, my little one,” the TLC alum wrote.

Jessa revealed that she and her husband, Ben Seewald, were expecting their fifth child in a YouTube video on September 9. The video opened with a pregnancy test, indicating that it was positive. “After a heartbreaking loss of our baby last year, just this past week, we found out some wonderful news, that our rainbow baby is on the way, and we could not be more excited,” she said at the start of the vlog.

Jessa and Ben are parents to four little ones: Spurgeon, 7, Henry, 6, Ivy, 4, and Fern, 2. In February, the reality star revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in a video called “Heartbreak over the Holidays.” She opened up about the emotional loss in the vlog. ” “Nothing could’ve prepared me for the weight of those words at that moment,” she said. “The life that was in you is no longer there and you never did get to see your baby and say those goodbyes.” It wasn’t the first time that Jessa had a miscarriage. She had also had one before giving birth to Fern.