Who Is Casey in Kylie Jenner’s Vintage Christmas Card? The Answer Revealed

Kylie Jenner confused fans when she posted an old Christmas card from her family on Instagram on Thursday, December 21. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, shared both an old black-and-white photo of the Kardashian siblings and the Jenner family and wrote that it was her “favorite family xmas card” in the caption. She shared both the photo and the written season’s greetings from the bottom, and people were a little lost when the unfamiliar name “Casey” was also listed among the Kar-Jenner siblings.

The first slide of the Instagram post, which you can see here, was a black-and-white photo of Kylie with her family, including the Kardashian sisters, Kendall Jenner, and her parents Kris and Caitlyn. The second slide had the holiday greeting with everyone’s names listed. “Merry Christmas, With Love, The Jenners and The Kardashians. Bruce [Caitlyn’s name before she transitioned], Kris, Kourtney, Casey, Kimberly, Khloé, Robert, Kendall & Kylie,” the section said.

While most of those names should come as no surprise to any regular fan of The Kardashians, people did get curious about Casey, especially because she didn’t seem to be in the photo either. “Everyone wondering who Casey is and what did they do to her,” one person wrote. “Is Casey in the room with us?” another fan commented.

Even though Kylie didn’t explain the seeming “mystery name,” it does appear to be a reference to Caitlyn’s eldest daughter daughter Cassandra “Casey” Marino, who she had with Chrystie Scott, whom she was married to from 1971 until 1982. In fact, Caitlyn is a parent to three more children besides Casey, Kylie, and Kendall. She also has sons Burt, Brandon, and Brody from previous relationships.

While some of her relatives have been very public about their lives, Casey has mostly kept out of the spotlight, but she did give a rare interview to People shortly after Caitlyn came out as trans in 2016. “My relationship with Caitlyn is much better than with Bruce, but we still have a lot of work to do,” she said. “We didn’t talk for years, and now we see each other every couple of weeks and talk on the phone, which I am grateful for.”