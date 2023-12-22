Katharine McPhee Stuns in Off-The-Shoulder Red Gown During ‘Home for the Holidays’ Special

Katharine McPhee is bringing the holiday cheer as the host for the 25th annual A Home for the Holidays special, which airs December 22 on CBS. The American Idol alum, 39, dazzles in an off-the-shoulder red gown with a plunging neckline for the evening. She completed her festive look with a bold red lip.

Katharine isn’t just the host of the special, she’s also performing with husband David Foster. While he plays the piano, Katharine will be singing a holiday hit. She can be seen sitting on the piano as David plays. Katharine and David will be joined by performers Lauren Daigle, Gavin DeGraw, Pentatonix, and CeCe Winans.

The holiday special marks the 25th anniversary of the special which raises awareness of adoption from foster care. This award-winning special has shined a light on the thousands of American children in foster care and has inspired tens of thousands of adoptions, moving these children into loving forever families.

Katharine and David have been feeling extra festive this holiday season. The couple also performed “Jingle Bell Rock” during the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, which aired on November 29. Katharine looked gorgeous in a red ensemble for the night.

The couple, who married in 2019, have a son Rennie, 2, together. The Smash alum and the composer — who have a 35-year age gap between them — recently revealed that they don’t always see eye-to-eye when it comes to disciplining their son.

“I want to start disciplining [Rennie] and Kat’s not really down with that,” David told PEOPLE. Katharine responded, “No, that’s not true. I just want to discipline in my own way. There’s the more old-fashioned way of disciplining which involves time-outs and things like that. My take is that you can have more mindful parenting opposed to just assuming that a two or three-year-old can have time alone to reflect on what they’ve done poorly.”

Katharine added that they just have a “different approach” to parenting. “I think his era of parenting is different than mine,” she said.