Hulk Hogan Gets Baptized in Florida and Calls it the ‘Greatest Day of ‘ His ‘Life’: Photos

Hulk Hogan, 70, is a baptized man and grateful for it. The wrestling legend took to Instagram to share a video and photos of the baptism ceremony, which took place at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida, and revealed it was the “greatest day of my life,” in the caption.

“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!” he wrote.

In the video and photos, he wore a white T-shirt, tan pants, and his signature bandana in white. He appeared to submerge himself in water as part of the baptism process and was accompanied by his wife, Sky Daily Hogan, who also took part in the baptism. She wore white as well and the video showed them both being submerged in the water while holding their noses.

Hulk’s baptism doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering he spoke out about his religion back in April. “I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old,” he wrote at the time. “…and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!”

Hulk and Sky’s baptism comes almost three months after they said “I do.” They had a ceremony in Clearwater, FL in September and a source revealed that the groom is the “happiest’ with his new bride. “Sky changed his life,” the source shared to Daily Mail. “He is the happiest he’s ever been – literally over the moon. If a guy like Hulk could glow, then he’d be glowing.”

The source also said the wedding was low-key with close family and friends, but Hulk’s daughter Brooke sadly didn’t attend. “It was a low-key wedding. Neither of them wanted over the top, just a small affair with their nearest and dearest to declare their deep love and commitment to each other. Sadly Brooke did not show up,” they said.