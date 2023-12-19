Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reveals His Brutal Season 2 Fight With JWoww Was Over His Drug Use

Image Credit: Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino revealed that his fight with Jenni “JWoww” Farley during season 2 of Jersey Shore stemmed from his drug abuse, in his memoir Reality Check. The Situation, 41, opened up about his battle with addiction throughout the book, and he said that JWoww, 37, was worried about him when she confronted him. Mike also explained that the show was edited in a way that the audience wouldn’t realize what he and Jenni were really fighting about.

The Situation admitted that he had revealed his drug use to Jenni when he had offered her Oxycodone while doing press for the reality show, per People. When she called him out, he admitted that the episode was made to keep it ambiguous. “MTV depicted our fight in such a way that the audience couldn’t tell what we were fighting about, but the truth is it was about my addiction and drug use,” he wrote. “I don’t even think she ever specifically said ‘drug addict,’ as the whole subject was a gray area.”

Mike further explained that he realized that JWoww’s “calling me out came from a place of concern.” At other points in the book, he details the ways that he snuck pills onto the set while filming the show, as well as during his time on Dancing With The Stars.

The Situation has been sober since 2015, and his sobriety has come up on the show, like when the gang threw him an amazing celebration for his fifth sober anniversary. Ahead of the book’s release, he’s opened up about how he’s “very lucky,” to have kicked his habit in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. “Most people don’t make it out of that life of excess. Some people die or they fade away really quickly. So I thought it was important to speak about the excess — of the drugs and the women and the fame and the millions. Most people don’t escape and get to the other side. The other side is family life,” he said.