Holly Marie Combs Claims Alyssa Milano Had Shannen Doherty Fired From ‘Charmed’ With an Ultimatum

Holly Marie Combs, 50, claimed Alyssa Milano, 51, is the reason Shannen Doherty, 52, was fired from their hit show Charmed, in a new interview. The actress appeared on Shannen’s Let’s Be Clear podcast this week when she revealed that she found out the news when she went to show producer Jonathan Levin in the early 2000s to find out herself why Shannen was let go.

“He said, ‘We didn’t mean to — but we’ve been backed into this corner — we’re basically in this position where it’s one or the other,’” Holly said in the episode. “‘We were told [by Alyssa] it’s her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.’”

Holly, who was on Charmed from 1998 until 2006, also said hinted that Alyssa had allegedly built a case against her and Shannen and “documented every time she felt uncomfortable on set.” She said she was caught off guard because she never witnessed any “harsh words” being exchanged or public “brawls” happening. She went on to admit that there was friction between the three of them behind the scenes that wasn’t noticed by crew or special guest stars.

“There are actually people who behave badly and get away with it,” Holly continued. “I don’t think people understand that never happened here.”