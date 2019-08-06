Jennie Garth Reveals A Fight With Shannen Doherty Once Turned Physical: She ‘Pulled’ My ‘Skirt Up’

Kelly Taylor and Brenda Walsh had their drama on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ and so did actresses Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty in real life! One fight escalated to the point where their co-stars had to hold them ‘back.’

Behind-the-scenes of the boy and friendship drama that played out on Beverly Hills, 90210, no script was needed for the occasional tensions between Jennie Garth, 47, and her co-star Shannen Doherty, 48. A Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen viewer asked Jennie what’s the “worst fight [she] and Shannen ever got into,” and one immediately came to mind on the Aug. 5 episode of the late night show. “We were young and so stupid. I can only remember one incident, and that was when, yeah, we took it outside,” Jennie revealed on the show — for some context, she and Shannen were only 18 and 19 years old, respectively, when their teen drama premiered in 1990. She continued, “I’m a midwestern girl and I spent some time in Glendale, Arizona, and so, that makes me tough.”

Andy wanted to know who won the fight, but Jennie revealed that “the guys held [them] back” before the beef reached a physical point. Even Tori Spelling, 46, could recall this (almost) showdown, as she sat alongside Jennie on Andy Cohen’s talk show. However, Tori opted to stay in her dressing room where she was “shaking,” as she wasn’t one to take sides! “She was the peacekeeper…because she loved the both of us,” Jennie explained to Andy at one point.

As for what triggered Jennie to almost throw hands, both she and Tori claimed that Shannen “lifted” Jennie’s skirt on set! “I’m pretty sure I got in her face,” Jennie mused, explaining, “We’re just both very strong Aries women who don’t back down no matter what.” Jennie previously touched on her sometimes rocky relationship with Shannen in her 2014 memoir Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde, as she wrote, “We were locked in this sound stage for 14-16 hours every day. There were times when we loved each other and there were times when we wanted to claw each other’s eyes out.”

But this beef is in the past. Jennie and Tori expressed their delight that Shannen returned for the Beverly Hills, 90210 revival (titled BH90210), as she didn’t jump on the project right away with her co-stars until Luke Perry passed away this past March. Unlike the original soap opera that followed the students in the 90210 (or that one CW reboot), the revival is a “brand-new serialized drama” about Jennie, Shannen, Tori, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green playing “heightened versions of themselves,” according to the YouTube description under the series’ opening credits. The reboot premieres on Aug. 7!