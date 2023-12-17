Kourtney Kardashian Shares Moments From Son Reign’s Fun-Filled 9th Birthday Party & Reveals He ‘Planned’ It

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, celebrated her son Reign‘s 9th birthday party this week and had a fun-filled party that she revealed he “planned” himself. The Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to share videos and photos of the special day, which included holiday-themed items. Reign and his brother, Mason, 14, both celebrate their birthdays on December 14, but the party shown seemed to be just for Reign.

In one clip, the proud mom shared a lit up Christmas tree and colorful gift bags in front of a fireplace as Michael Buble‘s version of “Holly Jolly Christmas” played. “happy birthday to my Reigny,” she captioned the video.

Another video showed inflatable castles displayed outside, and a photo showed off a tower of doughnuts that could pass as a multi-tiered doughnut cake with candles on top. A drink bar was set up with drinks from the gourmet company Cappuccino Man, and a Cane’s Chicken Fingers truck was parked at the bash. “He planned the party,” one of the captions for the posts read. One final photo showed what appeared to be a matcha latte in a mug. “this was for me,” the caption read.

Kourtney’s latest Reign-themed videos and photos come three days after the cutie’s actual birthday. Scott Disick, who’s the father of Mason and Reign as well as daughter Penelope, 11, took to his social media to give special birthday shoutouts to his boys. He posted a photo of silver balloons that spelled out, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY M&R!” and added the caption, “Happy birthday boys! You make my life better everyday!”

In addition to being a mom to Mason, Penelope, and Reign, Kourtney is the mom to her newest arrival, son Rocky, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker. The bundle of joy was joyously welcomed last month but the parents have chosen to keep him as private as possible right now. Before giving birth, Kourtney had a scary pregnancy complication in September, but doctors were luckily able to save the baby’s life with prompt treatment and care.