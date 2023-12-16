Tiger Woods’ Lookalike Daughter Sam, 16, Bonds With Him While Serving as His Caddie at PNC Championship: Watch

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tiger Woods, 47, brought along his daughter Sam Woods, 16, when he participated in the PNC Championship’s Pro-Am event with his son Charlie, 14, over the weekend. The teen served as a caddie for her pro golfer father and appeared to be having a good time, in a new video taken at the event. She chatted with him and cleaned off his golf clubs, in the clip, which can be seen below.

Sam wore an official event shirt with “Woods” on the back and watched Tiger as he made a practice shot. The official Instagram account for the championship shared the video and added the caption, “For the first time, Sam Woods is caddying for her father today ❤.”

The PNC Championship event pairs family members together and this year’s marks the fourth time Tiger and Charlie teamed up against golfer Justin Thomas and his father, Mike.

Although it was Sam’s first time caddying for her dad, she and Charlie both previously acted as kid caddies when they were younger. Tiger has encouraged both of them to get involved in the sport that brought him his success and even admitted to putting a golf club in Sam’s hands when she was a baby. “She couldn’t quite hold it. But it was there,” he said in a 2007 press conference.

Tiger shares Charlie and Sam with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. They were married from 2004 until 2010 and made headlines when their marriage began to fall apart after reports that Tiger had cheated on Elin with more than one person. After she filed for divorce, she opened up about being “blindsided” by the affairs.

“I never suspected, not a one,” she admitted. Despite the dramatic time, she still wished her ex well. “I wish him all the best in the future, as a person and as an athlete,” she said. “I know he is going to go down as the best golfer that’s ever lived, and rightfully so.” In 2019, Elin had another baby with former NFL player Jordan Cameron.