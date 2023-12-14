Pink Slams Online Troll Who Called Her ‘Old’: ‘F**k Yeah Times 44!’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Pink is embracing her age and didn’t hold back from slamming an online bully who tried to insult her for aging. In response to an X user’s tweet that read, “Pink got old,” the 44-year-old pop star agreed.

“Yes, although I don’t feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first ‘grateful’ every day,” Pink tweeted on December 12. “What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able to still piss off complete strangers just by existing. F**k yeah times 44 [sic]!”

Countless social media users also came to the “Raise Your Glass” artist’s defense. “This just in: people age,” one quipped. “And achieved far more than you ever will,” another X user chimed in. A separate person also wrote, “It’s what humans do. Also, at 44, Pink is just getting started. The next 20 years are going to be her best yet, and I cannot wait to see her future!”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that the award-winning music artist and performer has received hate over her age. After celebrating her 44th birthday in September, an X user posted a photo of comedian Eddie Izzard, seemingly as a way to make fun of her appearance.

“Happy birthday @pink,” the bully wrote, per Entertainment Tonight, to which Pink replied, “Thank you so much. I just showed my 12-year-old daughter your post. I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful. It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one.”

The “So What” rock star then reportedly added, “MOST IMPORTANTLY, what a wasted opportunity here. There are so many pictures you could’ve chosen that were actually me that were worse than this picture, you nameless f**ko. At least be creative next time, dum dum.”

Pink shares her daughter, Willow, and her son, Jameson, with husband Carey Hart.

Not only is she a powerhouse singer, but Pink is also a skilled gymnast. Her concerts feature her soaring high into the air, performing acrobatics while belting out her hits. Despite living with asthma, the “Just Give Me a Reason” songstress endures strenuous physical training in order to stay in shape.

In October, Pink reflected on her physique during her 60 Minutes interview, noting, “I can do all kinds of things. I’m physical. This body … the muscles that scare people are — it’s my power, right? It’s like, I don’t eat well to look good, I eat well to go far, fast and hard.’”