Charlie Sheen Reveals Where He Stands With Ex Denise Richards After Their Split

Image Credit: Heathcliff O'Malley/Shutterstock

Charlie Sheen‘s divorce from Denise Richards in 2005 was a messy public split, however, the 58-year-old recently opened up to PEOPLE and shared where his relationship with his ex stands today. Although the two A-listers ended things with bad blood, Charlie noted that they are “absolutely friendly,” nearly 20 years later. “We went through so much s*** together that I don’t think either one of us has any energy left to be divisive,” he told the mag.

He went on to add that today, he and Denise continue to prioritize their two daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18. “The only thing that matters is the kids,” Charlie said. “We knew we had to park our nonsense and focus on the children because they had nothing to do with any of our crud.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her ex were married from 2002 until she filed for divorce in 2005.

Later in the interview, the Two and a Half Men alum noted that he and the 52-year-old cope with the past through humor. “Even in the hottest portions of depths of the inferno, we were still able to maintain a perspective that yes, the children need to come first,” he continued. “Now we’re super friendly, and we’re actually able to process so much of it through humor these days.” Charlie went to add that the “distance” from their drama helped to provide levity. “You get a little distance, and it’s like, ‘Really? We were so upset about that?'” he shared.

Amid his sixth year of sobriety, Charlie is now ready to return to work and is set to star in the Max series Bookie. The father-of-five has reconciled with Chuck Lorre, who previously fired Charlie from Two and a Half Men amid his public battle with addiction. “It would be impossible to write about the Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre reunion without dropping in a few nuggets from the demise,” Charlie told the outlet. “Right now, I’m processing a lot more of it than I would normally, and that’s OK. That’s OK. If I’m being called to address it, to get inside of it a little deeper because of this [return to work], that’s fine too.”

Most recently, Denise opened up about her relationship with Charlie during an appearance on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, on November 6. “I wanted him always to be the best dad he could be,” the blonde beauty explained. “And that’s why I was always so supportive… I want him to be the best version of himself for our daughters – he’s their dad. No matter what happens.” Denise went on to add that “today” Charlie is a “great” father to all of his children.