Amanda Bynes Reveals She’s Had Blepharoplasty Surgery & Explains How It’s Helped Her ‘Self-Confidence’

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Amanda Bynes revealed that she underwent cosmetic surgery to have skinfolds removed from the corners of her eyes in a new TikTok video on Monday, December 11. She explained that undergoing the blepharoplasty was a major factor in helping her self-confidence. “I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look,” she said at the start of the clip.

Amanda looked directly in the camera showing off her bleach blonde hair, dyed blue eye-brows, heart tattoo on her face, and septum piercing. She also pointed out how the surgery changed her look. “I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skinfolds in the corners of my eyes. So I don’t have those skinfolds anymore,” she said. “So I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look.”

In addition to sharing the news about the surgery, the She’s the Man star also said that undergoing the procedure gave her self-esteem a boost. “It was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin.,” she said. “I feel a lot better now about myself, and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could have ever done. ”

Besides opening up about the blepharoplasty surgery, Amanda also took another video to explain why she doesn’t “look good” in paparazzi photos. She explained that the “harsh lighting” from the sunlight affects the way her skin looks in paparazzi photos. She demonstrated how her skin looks different in various forms of light.

The videos also came shortly after Amanda launched her debut podcast with co-host Paul Sieminski. Before the clips talking about her looks, she also posted another video thanking all the fans for tuning in. She also said that they’d be filming the second episode in a few weeks.