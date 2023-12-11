Matt Rife Called Out for Allegedly Starting Beef Bunny Hendaya’s 6-Year-Old Son

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Matt Rife has landed in yet another controversy, after he allegedly left a comment, seemingly picking a fight with a child. TikTok star Bunny Hedaya made a video sharing a comment that the comedian, 28, allegedly wrote on one of her Instagram videos of her son, calling out the comic over one of the jokes in his recent Netflix special Natural Selection. She proceeded to call him out for taking “a lighthearted video and turned it into fighting with a six-year-old.”

The clip showed a joke from Matt’s special where he joked about astrology. In the joke, Matt quips, “Just because Jupiter has a ring, and you don’t, doesn’t mean…” The clip then cuts to Bunny’s son, who shares some of his outer space knowledge. “Actually, it’s Saturn that has the rings, and it has more also, and you’re mean to girls,” he said.

Bunny explained that her son is “really into space,” and it’s one of the few things that her audience knows about him. The part about being “mean to girls,” seemed to reference the backlash that the comedian has faced after including a joke about domestic violence in the special. She also pointed out that Matt was not tagged in the clip, and she had stitched the video from Netflix.

Bunny then shared a screenshot of the comment that Matt allegedly left her, where he responded to her son’s video. He appears to have since deleted the comment. “Jupiter also has ring [sic]. OH!… and Santa Clais [sic] isn’t real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck,” he wrote.

After explaining the situation, Bunny slammed Matt by saying that she appreciated her female audience. She also called him out over the comments about OnlyFans and claimed to have more money than him. “I will gladly take your audience, because we know you can’t satisfy them anyways,” she said. “You can’t accept the fact that people may like women for their personalities, knowing we know you don’t have one… I’m richer than you, and I didn’t have to pay for a Forbes article to fake it.”

At the end of the clip, she also left one more message for him. “Keep my child’s name out of your mouth,” she said. He doesn’t appear to have responded since then. In the comments for Bunny’s video, her viewers left comments dunking on Matt. “Matt rife being comedian [sic] who can’t take a joke is the funniest thing about him,” one person wrote. “Oh Matt Rife is so soft he has to come after a child??? Not surprised,” another viewer commented.