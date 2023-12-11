Bradley Cooper Hilariously Closes His Eyes During Rare Interview With Emma Stone: Watch

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper revealed that sometimes he likes to close his eyes and just focus on his thoughts during an “Actors on Actors” interview with Emma Stone for Variety on Friday, December 8. As The Hangover star, 48, shut his eyes to ask Emma, 35, a question, she called him out for shutting his eyes. The Poor Things actress couldn’t help but laugh at her former Aloha co-star.

As Bradley began to ask Emma a question about her “immense talent,” he shut his eyes, seemingly to focus on his thoughts, and the Easy A star quickly noticed the habit and asked him a little bit about it. “Why are your eyes so closed?” she said.

Bradley Cooper can't stop closing his eyes during his #ActorsOnActors conversation with Emma Stone. "As I've gotten more comfortable in myself, the truth is I think better when my eyes are closed." https://t.co/gjuRR2DRft pic.twitter.com/XTM9Zx2OL7 — Variety (@Variety) December 8, 2023

Bradley revealed that he simply thinks that it helps him concentrate on what he’s thinking about better. “As I got more comfortable with myself, [the] truth is I think better when my eyes are closed,” he said, with a little bit of a laugh.

Even though the A Star is Born director quipped that he thought it was “really nice,” Emma laughed at him. “You have to work through this,” she told him. “It’s crazy.”

Bradley then tried to ask her a question, but said he felt like he needed to shut his eyes, and Emma copied him. “I know I’m closing my eyes. Just deal with it, dude,” the actor and director told her. “Tell me it doesn’t feel good.” He also laughed and jokingly held his eyes wide open.

When Emma closed her eyes, she did admit that it was nice, but she remarked, “I’ll fall asleep if I do it for too long.” As the pair laughed after Bradley held his eyes open wide, the La La Land actress then joked that they’d take out their exchange in post. “Keep it together, they’re going to edit this. We’re fine,” she assured him.

Aside from the hilarious moment with the eyes closed, both Bradley and Emma each talked about their newly released films Maestro and Poor Things, respectively. They both talked about the long time developing each project and their processes.