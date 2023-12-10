Meri Brown Explains Why She Doesn’t Trust Robyn ‘Implicitly’ Amid Kody Drama

Image Credit: TLC

Meri Brown still has a relationship with Robyn Brown amid the breakdown of her marriage to Kody Brown, but that doesn’t mean she fully trusts Robyn, 45. In the December 10 episode of the Sister Wives: One on One special, Meri, 52, explains that “Robyn has my back.” But there’s a catch.

Host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan replies, “But you don’t trust her implicitly?” Meri responds, “No.” Suki wants to know why.

Meri reveals that during her catfishing scandal a friend of Robyn’s “inserted herself” into the situation. “This friend of Robyn’s who was feeding her information and maybe making her and Kody believe that I was off having an affair, and then Robyn would talk to me and I’m like, ‘Robyn, I’ve never met this person. I don’t know what you’re talking about,'” Meri says.

She continues, “So I pulled way back. It kind of caused a lack of trust between me and Robyn. But that trust has built back up.”

Robyn weighs in and tells her side of the story. “There was somebody that was trying to convince me that there was something going on,” Robyn says. “And I finally just said to this person, ‘I don’t believe you. And unless you’ve got proof, I don’t want you to talk about it with me anymore.'”

Robyn goes on to say that she’s never felt there’s been a “problem” in her relationship with Meri. “My understanding was because she was in this weird, awkward place and she felt scared to talk to anybody, not because of something I was doing,” she says.

Meri tells Suki that she does not consider herself a sister wife since she’s no longer spiritually married to Kody, 54. When Suki brings up that Meri is Robyn’s “ex-sister wife,” Robyn whispers, “She’s my sister wife.”

Through tears, Robyn adds, “Please don’t call her that. Not to me. You can other places, but not me. She’s my sister wife. So is Janelle, and so is Christine. I don’t know how to let this go. Sorry, this isn’t me just being dramatic. Thank you, Christine. So horrible to have her say that.” New episodes of the Sister Wives: One on One special air Sundays on TLC.