Former ‘Today’ Host Matt Lauer Reunites With Savannah Guthrie at Pal’s Wedding 6 Years After Firing

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Matt Lauer, 65, reunited with his former Today co-host Savannah Guthrie and others on Saturday, six years after he was fired from the morning news show for “inappropriate sexual behavior in th workplace.” The ex NBC employee attended the wedding of Today show Special Projects producer Jennifer Long, who exchanged vows with the CEO of Expert Home Buyer, Reid Sterrett, at the Union League Club in New York City, and met up with his previous workmates. They included Savannah as well as Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and weatherman Al Roker, who officiated the nuptials, Page Six reported.

Photos shared by the outlet show Matt holding hands with his wedding date, girlfriend Shamin Abas, while wearing a suit and tie. They were walking outside the location and shared smiles with nearby cameras. Savannah, 51, brought along her husband, Mike Feldman, and wore a long black velvet dress with a white bow at the top and black heels.

Once inside the wedding, Matt “kept busy introducing his girlfriend to the guests at the party” and “the exchanges between him and his former colleagues were very cordial and friendly,” the outlet further reported. Savannah and her current co-host Hoda also reportedly “made the rounds with everyone and snapped selfies with guests” at the reception.

“The ‘Today’ show crowd was super energetic and engaging with all of Jen’s family and friends,” the outlet added. It’s unclear if Matt and Savannah talked face to face at the wedding, but their relationship was reportedly rocky after the former was let go from Today. Matt “drastically changed his social circle and iced out many old friends” after the scandal, according to People. The source also claimed he has been living “a fairly good life” but “it’s nothing at all like what it was” before he was fired from the popular show.

“It’s a very quiet lifestyle, but he has nothing to complain about,” the source said. “He is dating, he’s close with his kids. He still held on to the huge horse farm he shared with [ex-wife] Annette [Roque] on Long Island and they manage it together. They’ve navigated that fairly well.”