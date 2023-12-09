Will Smith Spotted Leaving Art Basel Event With Jada Pinkett Smith Lookalike: Photos

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Will Smith, 55, was seen leaving an Art Basel event in Miami, FL with a mystery woman who looked a lot like his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor flashed smiles while being photographed walking just ahead of the beauty on Thursday and looked relaxed and content. He wore a gray and white polo-style short-sleeved shirt, gray pants, and matching sneakers while she wore a short-sleeved white top, jeans, and sandals.

The lady-in-question also carried a designer bag and accessorized her look with sunglasses. She had a shaved head, similar to the look Jada often sports due to suffering from the hair loss condition called alopecia. They were both seen getting into a limousine together after the event.

A source told Page Six that Will “carefully and thoughtfully” viewed the contemporary art at a fair during the outing, and visited the famed Pizzeria Lucali in Miami Beach with the mystery woman and others. “The group of 10 was seen at the restaurant having great time eating pizza and laughing,” the source said.

The eyewitness also shared that Will got treated to a private tour of the Miami Convention Center Friday morning with Jay Rutland, the owner of Maddox Gallery, and a group of pals. It’s unknown if the Jada lookalike joined him for that too.

Will’s latest outing with the unidentified woman comes just two months after Jada, whom he married in 1997, admitted the two of them have been living apart for seven years. She told NBC that they decided to go their separate ways after they became “exhausted with trying” to work on their relationship. “I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she admitted.

Will also spoke out about their separation after Jada did. “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” he told The New York Times.