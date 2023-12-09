2 Chainz Rushed to Hospital After Being Hit By Car in Miami

Image Credit: AFFI/Shutterstock

2 Chainz, 46, was rushed to a hospital in Miami, FL in the early morning hours of Saturday after being hit by a car, according to TMZ. The rapper reportedly left a strip club called Booby Trap and was later driving on I-95 and about to exit when a Tesla struck his vehicle. The outlet shared that cops suspect the other driver may have been under the influence at the time of the crash.

Photos of the smashed Tesla were shared by TMZ and it appears the car may have hit the back of 2 Chainz’s vehicle since the damage is on the front left driver’s side. It also appears the impact was intense. 2 Chainz reportedly suffered neck injuries and is in stable condition.

2 Chainz posts a video of himself on a stretcher after his car was hit by an alleged drunk driver. pic.twitter.com/GzBP7jQcCf — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 9, 2023

The musician, who was in Miami for Art Basel events, posted a video of himself being loaded into an ambulance while being transported to a hospital shortly after the accident, which can be seen above. He was wearing black pants and although the clip had no sound, it showed one of the emergency responders standing next to him at the opened back door.

After the news of the accident started making headlines, fans took to social media to wish 2 Chainz well. “Glad 2 Chainz is OK. Drunk drivers are a menace. Hope he recovers soon,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “@2chainz love u unc heal up fast.” A third wrote, “prayers for 2Chainz he has more to offer the world.”

Before the accident, 2 Chainz shared a video of himself purchasing colossal stone crab from Marketplace 119: Meat and Seafood. He appeared to be in good spirits as he enjoyed the area, like many other celebrities in town for the Art Basel week. He also held a theatrical album visual screening and afterparty in Miami on Thursday and encouraged his followers to show up, in a post the day before. “Miami vibes……..pull up #welcome2collegrove #artbasel,” he wrote in the caption for a photo promoting the event. It featured a close-up of him with his eyes closed.