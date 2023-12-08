Helen Mirren, 78, Stuns in Sheer Fishnet Dress at Women in Entertainment Gala: Photos

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren can wear it all! The Oscar winner, 78, showed up to The Hollywood Reporter‘s annual Women in Entertainment Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel on December 7 in a sheer fishnet dress that looked perfect on her. Helen’s outfit also included a white collared neckline and matching buttoned wrist cuffs. She wore gold earrings and donned bright pink lipstick to add some color to her look. Helen posed for pictures on the pink carpet in black heels with a strap while holding a black handbag.

The Fast X actress presented Adele with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award. The pair posed for an epic picture together where Adele held up her trophy while standing next to Helen. The “Hello” singer wore a classic pinstripe black-and-white suit to the star-studded event. Helen watched with a smile as Adele got on stage and delivered a moving speech to accept her award.

Helen has been making headlines for looking gorgeous at her appearances at events. Back in March, she brought her adorable grandson, Basil Hackford, to the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods! They sweetly posed on the carpet of the event and the grandmother put one arm around the cutie’s shoulder as she smiled. Helen wore a long black, sheer dress with a V-neck and a black headband in her long hair, which was swept over one shoulder, that night.

While Helen is undoubtedly a beauty icon, she admittedly has misgivings about focusing too much on outer appearances. “Don’t get me wrong — I love beauty, and I love looking at beautiful things,” she told PEOPLE upon learning she’d been chosen as the cover model for their 2022 Beautiful issue. “But I don’t like the word beauty [as it’s] associated with the beauty industry. Makeup and products, skincare and all the rest of it — because I think it excludes the vast majority of us who are not beautiful.”

“There are incredibly beautiful people in the world, and it’s an absolute delight to look at them, male or female. Beautiful people are a wonder to behold,” she added. “But most of us are not beautiful. We have other stuff, which is just as powerful as beauty. And I would like to see us celebrate those things.”