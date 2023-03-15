Helen Mirren, 77, Proudly Brings Adorable Grandson To ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Premiere

Helen Mirren brought her grandson Basil Hackford on the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods! on Tuesday, March 14. The actress, 77, looked very excited to bond with Basil as they arrived for the showing of the new superhero film. Basil also looked excited to see the premiere screening with his grandmother.

The Academy Award-winning actress sported a long black, sheer dress with a v-neck, which she matched with a black headband. She also had her stunning new long hair on full display. Her redheaded grandson kept it simple with a light blue button-down and gray slacks. Helen wrapped her arm around him for some of their sweet photos on the red carpet.

While Helen has no children of her own, she became a stepmom to her husband Taylor Hackford’s two sons from previous marriages. Taylor had children Rio and Alexander, 44, from his first and second wives, respectively. Helen’s two grandchildren come from Rio, who died at 51 after a battle with uveal melanoma at 51 in April 2022. Taylor mourned the passing of his son in a statement. “Helen and I are both inspired by the life of our son and stepson and heartbroken by his loss,” he said, via The Hollywood Reporter. “Helen and I are both inspired by the life of our son and stepson and heartbroken by his loss.”

Helen has said that she doesn’t regret not having children of her own, but she’s very happy with her family with Taylor and his sons. “I’ve no maternal instinct whatsoever. And I don’t think I’m so unusual. I think an awful lot of women don’t really want children but feel they ought to,” she told Contact Music in 2007. “I’m so happy I don’t have children. But I do love children and I’ve got family, and Taylor has children that I’m involved with – and with great pleasure – but it’s just not for me.”