Wynonna Judd Dazzles in Navy Sequin Pantsuit as She Hosts ‘Christmas at the Opry’

Image Credit: NBC

Wynonna Judd is getting into the holiday spirit at the Grand Ole Opry! The country legend, 59, is hosting Christmas at the Opry, which airs December 7 on NBC. Wynonna takes the stage in a number of stylish ensembles throughout the night.

Wynonna stuns in a sparkling navy blue pantsuit that pairs perfectly with her fiery red hair. The ensemble features a navy blue silk collar and buttons. She tops off this Opry look with a matching blue smokey eye.

In addition to hosting, Wynonna will also be performing during the Christmas at the Opry special. At one point, she sings in a gorgeous red velvet gown. Beautiful red light streams behind her, giving off ethereal vibes. The “Why Not Me” singer also dons a black velvet ensemble.

Wynonna will be performing a duet with Kelly Clarkson during the special. They’ll be singing the holiday classic “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” This marks the first time Wynonna and Kelly have worked together, and Wynonna said in a preview video that it’s “about time.” Kelly looks radiant in her green fringe dress during their duet.

“The Grand Ole Opry is the most iconic stage in country music, and it’s magical any time of year, but Christmas is when it really shines,” Wynonna said ahead of the special. “This special brings so many performers, so many different styles.”

Keeping with the holiday spirit, Wynonna released a new version of “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem.” In an Instagram video, the country icon revealed that she first learned the song as a young girl and “sang it with my mother [the late Naomi Judd].” They released the song as a Christmas record, and now Wynonna is releasing this new version because it’s one of her favorite Christmas songs.

Christmas at the Opry will air December 7 at 8 p.m. on NBC. The special will stream the next day on Peacock.