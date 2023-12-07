Oprah Winfrey Addresses Her Recent Weight Loss as She Wows at ‘The Color Purple’ Premiere

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Oprah Winfrey discussed her recent weight loss as she looked stunning on the red carpet for The Color Purple premiere on Wednesday, December 6. The former talk show host, 69, was asked what she’s been doing to reach her recent goals during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She admitted that she’s been doing a lot, and she plans on keeping it up!

Oprah admitted that there’s not a simple one-off change to get the sort of results that she has gotten. She also revealed that she had put in a little bit of time on the treadmill before heading to the premiere event. “It’s not one thing, it’s everything,” she told the outlet. “I intend to keep it that way.”

Oprah looked absolutely stunning as she walked the red carpet at the premiere. Given the movie’s title, she fittingly rocked a light purple dress. She sported a long-sleeve gown with a leg slit. She also sported a matching pair of heels, and held a sparkling clutch. She accessorized with a few rings and some dangling earrings, plus a pair of her glasses. Her lips were also a deep purple shade keeping up with the theme.

The former talk show host also shared quite a few photos from the premiere on her Instagram. In the photos, she showed off her beautiful dress, but also posed with the cast and crew of the movie, including Danielle Brooks and Taraji P. Henson.

Oprah is one of the producers for the 2023 musical film, directed by Stephen Spielberg. Stephen is also a producer, alongside Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders, who had produced the Broadway musical based on the original movie. The TV legend had appeared in the 1985 film, playing Sofia. The movie is based on the stage musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2005. The new movie will be in theaters on December 25.

As Oprah has made appearances surrounding the movie’s premiere, she’s shown off plenty of purple outfits for red carpet-events. Earlier in December, she slayed in a purple sequin Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Academy Museum Gala.